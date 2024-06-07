French Defense Minister shows Zelenskyy weapons Paris will provide to Ukraine
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu showed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the weapons Paris plans to provide to Ukraine during Zelenskyy’s visit to the French Ministry of Defense, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.
Zelenskyy also met with representatives of French defense companies to discuss the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the ramping up of production of Caesar self-propelled howitzers, artillery shells, including long-range ones, electronic warfare equipment, and armored vehicles.
"Representatives of Ukrainian and French companies signed a licensing agreement to establish the capability to produce ammunition under the license of KNDS France/Nexter. They also signed statements of intent to create a maintenance and repair center for KNDS France/Nexter equipment in Ukraine and to use 3D printing technology to manufacture spare parts for the company's products," the presidential office stated.
