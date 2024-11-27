G7 pledges continued Ukraine support through 2025, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that Ukraine should have everything necessary for both frontline battles and negotiations

Antony Blinken (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States and its G7 partners are committed to providing Ukraine with sustained support through 2025, equipping it for both effective defense and potential negotiations.

Blinken made the remarks following a meeting with G7 foreign ministers.

"Our G7 partners pledged steadfast support for Ukraine into and through 2025... to help Ukraine deal with the ongoing Russian aggression," said the diplomat.

He emphasized that Ukraine will have the financial resources, ammunition, and forces needed for success on the battlefield and in diplomatic efforts.

The secretary of state emphasized that Washington continues to increase security assistance, especially given Russia's use of troops from North Korea. According to him, dictator Vladimir Putin's full-scale war is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against "the very principles that are necessary for trying to maintain peace and stability,."

"And the reality is this: Ukraine is fighting for us. It’s not just fighting for itself; it’s fighting for us," Blinken said.

Related developments