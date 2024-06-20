Georgia's law 'on foreign agents' freezes its European integration, says EU envoy

The EU ambassador claims that the adoption of this law "undoubtedly negatively affected the prospects of Georgia's progress"

Protests in Georgia (Photo: EPA)

Georgia's relations with the European Union are currently going through the most difficult period after the adoption of the law "On transparency of foreign influence" and this has frozen the European integration for Tbilisi, said the EU ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, Radio Liberty's Echo of the Caucasus project reported.

The diplomat said that integration into the EU requires unanimity, and the country "has already heard a public statement from a number of leaders that they will be against the start of negotiations on Georgia's accession to the EU."

Herczynski emphasized that the adoption of this law "undoubtedly had a negative impact on the prospects of Georgia's progress."

"The adoption of this law froze the European integration of Georgia," he stated.

The ambassador added that this is taking place against the background of the start of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova, and it is "incredibly painful to see" when the EU is making progress with Ukraine and Moldova, and the case with Georgia is practically stopped.

The EU has repeatedly said that the law "On transparency of foreign influence" will have an adverse effect on Georgia's European aspirations.

Next week, the EU will discuss the results of the changes: first at the level of foreign ministers, and after a few days at the level of leaders. The presidents and prime ministers will discuss and decide what the EU will do in response to the events in Georgia.

On May 14, 2024, the Georgian parliament adopted the law on "foreign agents" in its final (third) reading.

On May 18, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the document. She stated that this law is not subject to any change or improvement and should be withdrawn.

On June 3, the law on "foreign agents" officially entered into force in Georgia. It was signed by the speaker of the country's parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, bypassing the president's veto.