Polish top diplomat calls for Kyiv to be given missiles to destroy targets inside Russia

The West must respond to Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine "in language that Putin understands", Polish FM Radoslaw Sikorski said

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI)

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the West to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory in a post on X (Twitter).

Ukraine's partners should respond to the massive missile attack on Tuesday morning "in language that Putin understands", he stressed.

The diplomat noted that it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against Russia so that the aggressor cannot manufacture new weapons from contraband components.

Sikorski also said that Ukraine needs to be provided with long-range missiles that will allow the destruction of launch sites and command centers of the Russian military.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced that all 10 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles used by Russia were shot down by the Patriot air defense system.

On Tuesday morning, the Russian forces massively hit Kharkiv with missiles. The mayor reported several attacks in the city center in residential areas, and there were victims.

The police clarified that Russia hit Kharkiv with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Explosions also rang out in Kyiv as Russia attacked the capital with Kinzhal missiles.