Dutch army chief: We must be prepared for war with Russia, in case something goes wrong

According to him, residents of European countries closer to the aggressor nation are better morally prepared for a potential war with it

Martin Wijnen (right) - Photo: ERA/KOEN VAN WEEL

The Dutch need to be prepared for the possibility of someday having to go to war with Russia, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Army, General Martin Wijnen, has stated, according to De Telegraaf.

"We must be seriously prepared for a possible armed conflict with Russia. The entire society must be ready in case something goes wrong suddenly," he said.

According to him, residents of European countries closer to the aggressor nation are better morally prepared for a potential war with it. Wijnen adds that the Netherlands should take a cue from them.

"The Netherlands should not think that security is guaranteed for us, as we are 1500 kilometers away," said the Dutch army chief.

The general emphasized that citizens must already have reserves of food and drinking water to survive in emergencies.

Furthermore, Wijnen added that the Netherlands needs to significantly strengthen its army because "Russia understands only one language: strong armed forces."

On December 23, 2023, Bild journalists, citing their own source in one of the European intelligence services, reported that Russia might attempt to attack Europe in the winter of 2024-2025.

Read also: Facing threats in Crimea, Russian fleet quietly relocating east to Novorossiysk – HUR