Hnatov appointed deputy chief of Ukraine's General Staff

In his new position, he will be responsible for generating forces and cooperating with partners, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Maj. Gen. Andriy Hnatov was named deputy chief of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Thursday.

The appointment was formalized by a decree Umerov signed, with approval from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Umerov said Hnatov’s new role will focus on building forces and coordinating with partners.

He highlighted Hnatov’s 27-plus years of military service, including key positions like commander of a marine brigade, head of the Joint Forces, and leader of the Eastern Operational Command.

On February 26, Zelenskyy issued a decree removing Hnatov from his post as Joint Forces commander.

REFERENCE Hnatov graduated from the Kharkiv Tank Troops Institute in 2001. From 2016 to 2018, he led the headquarters of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, then commanded it from 2018 to 2021. In 2022, he became chief of staff and deputy commander of Operational Command South of the Ground Forces. That June, he earned the rank of brigadier general and received a chevron from Zelenskyy. In spring 2023, Hnatov oversaw the defense of Bakhmut.

On June 24, 2024, Zelenskyy replaced Joint Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Yuriy Sodol with Hnatov.

On January 26, 2025, Zelenskyy said Hnatov would transition to deputy chief of the General Staff.