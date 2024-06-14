'If Ukraine wins, what will be the benefit?': Trump criticizes $60 billion aid law

According to Reuters, this happened at a meeting with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized the $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, which was delayed for over six months, as reported by Reuters.

They noted that Republican Representative Don Bacon said that Trump, criticizing this aid law, said: "If Ukraine wins, what will be the benefit?"

The 45th president of the United States also proposed to reduce the income tax in the United States and replace it with tariffs, and also advised Republicans in the House of Representatives not to promote a national ban on abortion and called on them to abandon intra-party squabbles that hinder their effective work.

In addition, as noted by reporters, Trump called Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest city, "horrible", which could potentially alienate the city's residents, who will determine the outcome of the election.

US military support for Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. Back in October 2023, US President Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion was intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States.

The US Congress failed to vote on this aid package until April 2024, but on April 20 the House of Representatives finally adopted the bill.