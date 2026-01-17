Intelligence showed Czech President flagship drones that are already destroying Russians

Petro Pavlo visiting the DIU (Photo: t.me/DIUkraine)

Military intelligence showed the Czech president To Peter Paul its combat capabilities and innovative potential. During his visit to Ukraine, he visited The Main Intelligence Directorate.

The foreign delegation was met by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleg Ivashchenko. The Czech President was presented with samples of weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry, which are already being actively used by intelligence to counter the Russian army in the air and at sea.

In particular, he was shown the flagship models of Magura V5, V6, and V7 maritime drones, which, according to the intelligence community, have proven to the world the ability to destroy enemy ships and aircraft. He was also shown unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the Lutyi and Beaver, which were called "the terror of the Russians" even in the most remote parts of the Kremlin-controlled territories.

The DIU Chief also briefed the Czech delegation on the current security situation and provided intelligence assessments of Moscow's future plans and intentions.