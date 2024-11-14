Investigation launched into murder of civilian woman by Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast

The woman was killed on the outskirts of the village of Terny in the Lyman territorial community

Russian soldier (Photo: Russian media)

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into the murder of a civilian woman by Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted for violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

According to preliminary data, on November 10, 2024, near the village of Terny in the Lyman community, representatives of the Russian army killed a peaceful resident. The woman was walking down the street when Russian military personnel opened fire on her. As a result of the shooting, she died on the spot.

Currently, operational investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy and to identify the deceased.

Photo: OGP

Photo: OGP

On October 18, the Russians executed two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast.

At the end of October, in the town of Selydove, Russians fusilladed a civilian car with automatic weapons and killed two women.