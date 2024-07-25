It is possible to create conditions for return of Ukrainian men home, says Polish foreign minister

European allies should help Ukraine, which "suffers from a lack of military personnel," the Polish foreign minister said

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, believes that in Europe it is hypothetically possible to create such conditions of stay for Ukrainian men that will force them to return to Ukraine and stand up for its protection, he said in an interview with RMF24.

"There is a possibility to introduce such conditions for the stay of Ukrainians in the EU, which will encourage them to fulfill their duty to defend their Motherland," said the head of Polish diplomacy.

Currently, Ukraine, in particular, "suffers from a lack of military personnel," so European allies should help it in this, Sikorski argues.

According to the minister, there are "hundreds of thousands" of potential conscripts in EU countries who are obliged to defend their Motherland, and Poland is at the forefront of helping Ukraine prepare these people for military service.

In mid-April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that staying abroad does not free men of mobilization age from their duties to the state.

Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the decision to return men of military age from abroad to Ukraine should be made at the level of the European Union.

Lithuania can help Ukraine return men of conscription age from abroad, said the senior advisor to the President of Lithuania on national security issues, Kęstutis Budrys. According to him, such a decision should be made at the interstate level.