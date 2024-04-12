Johnson preparing to consider Ukraine aid in discussions with White House, says top House Republican

House Speaker Mike Johnson is discussing with the Biden administration the possibility of bringing to a vote a bill that differs from the Senate one

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, is preparing to put the Ukraine aid bill to a vote, discussing it with the White House, House Republican Leader Steve Scalise told the Associated Press.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with the White House as he prepares for the treacherous task of advancing wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel through the House," he said.

Johnson is reportedly negotiating with the Biden administration on a package that differs from the one proposed by the Senate.

The "new" package should contain several demands of members of the Republican Party, Scalise noted.

On March 12, 2024, the United States announced $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, which included artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS.

On March 21, it was reported that the Democrats in the US Congress support the initiative of the Republicans to provide assistance to Ukraine on credit.

On March 26, the White House spokeswoman said that the speaker of the House of Representatives is looking for excuses not to bring to the vote the draft law on aid to Ukraine.