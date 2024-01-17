FM Kuleba warns US aid cutoff looms as Ukraine’s defenses fight on depleted stocks

Discussions on the security of American borders are still ongoing in Congress, which delays voting on aid bill, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said

Dmytro Kuleba (Screenshot from the video)

The deadline for the US Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine is the end of January, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said at a panel discussion in Davos. If later, this "will greatly affect the situation at the front".

The moderator asked Kuleba how important US aid is for Ukraine and what might happen if Congress fails to approve additional funding.

"From a financial point of view, it is very important, because it will allow us to continue changing our army. But this aid is also politically important, because it will give us a clear message: the USA will stand with you, Ukraine," the minister said.

The question "To give aid to Ukraine or not to give it?" no longer exists, according to the official. The only problem delaying this aid is the debate in Congress over the protection of US borders.

"The end of January is the deadline for approving the decision, that's what our American partners tell us. It's a deadline when the bad situation cannot yet affect the front," said Kuleba.

On January 4, 2024, the White House announced that the US has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new support package.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "on January 8, the Senate returns from vacation, on January 9, the House of Representatives comes back, and, without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day ."

On January 12, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States had stopped military aid to Ukraine, so Congress should approve a new package to support Kyiv.

Politico claims that US President Joe Biden has invited Congressional leaders to the White House for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing negotiations regarding the bill, which provides, in particular, for supplying aid to Ukraine.