Ukraine's FM: Russia will attack NATO if it believes the response won't be adequate

The Foreign Minister stated that Putin's goal is not only to conquer Ukraine but to restore the Soviet Union's glory on the international stage

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: MFA of Ukraine)

Russia may attack NATO countries if it becomes convinced that the Alliance's response will not be "adequate," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with The Times of India.

"I don't know when, but Russia can attack NATO under one condition. If it concludes that NATO's response will not be adequate. Russia can exploit disagreements within the alliance to avoid an immediate and devastating response from NATO," he said.

Kuleba stated that Russia's strategic goal is "not only to conquer Ukraine but to restore the Soviet Union's glory on the international stage."

The Foreign Minister recalled that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself said: "The collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century."

The diplomat is also convinced that Russia does not accept the independence of the Central Asian countries, as the Kremlin still views them as former provinces.

"Therefore, the future of the Russian imperialist project depends on Ukraine. When Russia loses this war, it will have to accept a new political model that does not involve imperialist expansion. If Russia does not suffer defeat in Ukraine, Putin will be inspired by his success and move on to NATO countries," Kuleba said.

On March 28, the Foreign Minister arrived in India for a two-day visit to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two states.

