LIGA.net special correspondent receives award from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Evgenia Mazur (Photo: facebook.com/mazur.evgenia)

Yevheniia Mazur, special correspondent of the socio-political editorial board LIGA.net, received the Honorary Badge of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "For Assistance to the Army".

This award is given to members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, volunteers, employees of defense enterprises, employees of scientific and technical organizations, representatives of cultural, social, and scientific spheres for their significant contribution to the development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; strengthening cooperation; and popularizing the image of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevheniia has been in journalism since 2008. At LIGA.net she specializes in military and security topics: she helps to understand complex military processes, writes analytical materials about the situation at the front, interviews military, intelligence officers, international experts and commanders.

Photo: Yevhenia Mazur/LIGA.net

