'Like the Titanic': Zelenskyy on Russia's military and economy

The President said that while Russia still has people, the willingness to mobilize them is waning

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The number of Russians opposing the war will grow, and the country's economy will "begin to sink," albeit slowly, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to a question from LIGA.net during a meeting with journalists.

"Regarding the state of the Russian army, I wouldn't say they have run out of people. But, without a doubt, the reluctance to mobilize is increasing. They are finding ways to mobilize North Korean troops... It's simply a fact that they are preparing one contingent or another," he said.

However, the president believes this indicates that the consequences of this war are already impacting Russian society, and the percentage of people against the war will continue to grow in Russia.

Answering a question about the state of Russia's economy, he recalled that the UK had imposed significant sanctions, as requested by Ukraine (on October 17, London implemented the largest sanctions against Putin's shadow fleet of oil tankers – Ed.), and further sanctions will be imposed.

However, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine also raised the issue of sanctions' insufficient effectiveness, as Europe "did not fully implement them." The president believes that at least a year was lost because of this.

"A year ago, Russia should have been in the state it will reach next year. Russia is like the Titanic—their economy will begin to sink, but slowly. What's crucial for us is that, once this war ends, they can't bounce back within a month or allow sick ideas to resurface, even years down the line," he added.

