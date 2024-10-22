Harris: If Trump were US president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv

The candidate from the Democrats is sure that by ending the war "in a day" her opponent means the surrender of Ukraine

Kamala Harris (Photo: EPA)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "sitting in Kyiv" if her opponent, Donald Trump, wins the election, according to CNN.

Harris made the statement during a campaign event in Michigan, emphasizing the potential consequences of Trump's policies towards Ukraine.

"He has said, Donald Trump, I will solve the matter of Ukraine and Russia in a day. Read through and understand what he is saying. He would surrender," Harris stated.

She believes that Trump wants Ukraine to capitulate in its struggle against the aggressor.

" If Donald Trump were president, Vladimir Putin will be sitting in Kyiv, and understand what that would mean for America and our standing around the world," Harris added.

In late September, Harris described Trump's policy towards Ukraine as a "proposal for surrender." Trump responded by stating that he wants to stop the "horror show" that is ongoing.

On October 18, Harris expressed doubts about her opponent's fitness for the presidency.