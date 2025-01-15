Lithuania ready to deploy troops to Ukraine at Kyiv's request, new US administration to be informed

Kēstutis Budris (Photo: https://www.urm.lt/)

Lithuania is ready to deploy its troops in Ukraine if Kyiv makes such a request. The country's position will be conveyed to the new US administration, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said, according to lrt.lt.

"We would discuss with allies and partners how this would look, and we would discuss with Ukraine how this would look... If there is such a question – I have no doubt that the Lithuanian flag would be present there," said Budrys.

Lithuania is a contributor to regional security, not just a beneficiary, the official said. Vilnius is making its contributions through diplomatic and other means.

Lithuania also plans to inform the United States about its intentions.

"Similarly, now it is necessary to talk about what it would be, how it would look, based on a very clear, specific position, which will also be sent to the future US administration," Budrys stated.