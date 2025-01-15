Lithuania ready to deploy troops to Ukraine at Kyiv's request, new US administration to be informed
Lithuania is ready to deploy its troops in Ukraine if Kyiv makes such a request. The country's position will be conveyed to the new US administration, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said, according to lrt.lt.
"We would discuss with allies and partners how this would look, and we would discuss with Ukraine how this would look... If there is such a question – I have no doubt that the Lithuanian flag would be present there," said Budrys.
Lithuania is a contributor to regional security, not just a beneficiary, the official said. Vilnius is making its contributions through diplomatic and other means.
Lithuania also plans to inform the United States about its intentions.
"Similarly, now it is necessary to talk about what it would be, how it would look, based on a very clear, specific position, which will also be sent to the future US administration," Budrys stated.
- On December 22, Poland's defense minister ruled out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.
- On January 3, a German opposition MP advocated for sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.
- On January 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United Kingdom views the deployment of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine positively.
- On January 13, Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron discussed foreign troops for Ukraine, with Zelenskyy noting that peacekeepers are one of the security guarantees.
- On January 14, CNN reported that Europe is actively discussing the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine.
- More than 50% of Germans support sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, but not all back the involvement of their own military.