Lithuanian Seimas speaker arrives in Kyiv

The Lithuanian speaker said that she is glad to return to Kyiv "to confirm the unwavering support of the Lithuanian Seimas"

Photo: X

On June 18, the chair of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen came to Ukraine on an official visit, announced the Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Olena Kondratiuk, who met the speaker at the station.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"I met the speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for the development of interparliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations," she wrote.

🇺🇦🤝🇱🇹 The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania @VCmilyte arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. I met Ms. Spikerka at the Kyiv railway station.



This is an important visit for the development of interparliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations! pic.twitter.com/Uh8REP2x2c — Olena Kondratiuk (@Ole_Kondratiuk) June 18, 2024

The Lithuanian speaker said that she is glad to return to Kyiv "to reaffirm the unwavering support of the Lithuanian Seimas for Ukraine's victory and its journey towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration."

On May 31, the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė reported that the country is ready to send instructors to help train soldiers on the territory of Ukraine, if necessary.

On April 11, the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which included equipment for military personnel.

On April 23, the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced the transfer of a new batch of M577 armored vehicles to Ukraine.

On May 17, the Lithuanian defense minister announced the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine, which, in particular, included reconnaissance drones and ammunition.