Low-flying drone indicates deliberate Russian strike on Chornobyl NPP, says Zelenskyy

The Russian strike drone was flying at an altitude of 85 meters, so air defense radars did not see it

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

The drone strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant's shelter was a deliberate act by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists at the Munich Security Conference.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian drone flew at an altitude of 85 meters, making it undetectable by air defense radars.

"There will be an investigation, and I will know more details. But this gives us reason to say: if the radars did not see [the drone] at this altitude, then they [the Russians] did it intentionally," Zelenskyy stated.

In the early hours of February 14, a Russian drone equipped with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the destroyed fourth reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reported that as of 8:00 AM, the radiation levels at the site remained unchanged.