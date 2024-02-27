Macron open to sending NATO troops to aid Ukraine, but allies split on direct involvement

The defeat of Russia is necessary for security and stability in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Paris

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/GONZALO FUENTES)

"Nothing should be ruled out" in the context of sending NATO ground troops to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in Paris.

Russia is showing an increasingly aggressive position, and its defeat is necessary for security and stability in Europe, he argues.

"Although there was no consensus on sending Western ground troops to Ukraine, nothing should be ruled out. We will do everything possible to ensure that Russia cannot win this war," Macron said.

He noted that this issue was mentioned among the discussed options, but "strategic ambiguity" is necessary.

"Let us humbly note that we were often six to twelve months late. A new coalition will be created to supply Ukraine with missiles and bombs of medium and long range for the task of deep strikes," said the French leader.

Macron emphasized that there is a broad consensus on the need to "do more and faster" to help Ukraine, as well as increase the production of weapons.

"A leap is necessary on the part of the West in its approach, which takes into account the transformation of the threat from a military and strategic point of view," he concluded.

On February 25, The Guardian reported that French President Macron had invited about 20 European leaders to Paris to send Vladimir Putin a message of European determination with regard to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his French counterpart Macron knows what Ukraine needs, so he is gathering European leaders to find urgent steps.