Ministry of Defense: Ukraine is no longer a consumer of NATO security, but a co-author

The Alliance and Ukraine Joint Center has outlined its priorities for 2026

Meeting of the council (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine contributes to NATO's security architecture, therefore it is a co-author, not a consumer. This is the opinion... expressed First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev during a meeting of the Senior Supervisory Board of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center for Analysis, Training and Education (JATEC).

The meeting identified the priority areas of JATEC's work for 2026. In particular, the development of unmanned systems and innovation, digitalization and interoperability.

"JATEC is transforming into a strategic bridge between Ukraine and NATO. Our task is not only to adapt to the Alliance, but also to add unique solutions, proven in combat, to the common security architecture. Ukraine is no longer a consumer of security, but a co-author," said Boiev.

At the meeting, the parties signed the Technical Arrangements between the Ministry of Defence and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on transformation matters.

The document enshrines Ukraine's special status in NATO's command structure.