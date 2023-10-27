Top security official comments on Ukraine's ongoing mobilization efforts and needs

The army command would like to call up more soldiers, but "works under the premise of what is available," the National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Focus magazine.

The state is aware of how many soldiers are involved in the defense of the country, he stressed.

"Would we like to have more? Yes, we would. Would we like to have more weapons? Yes. But we are working with what we have," Danilov said.

Perhaps the official means that more people could be recruited into the ranks of the Defense Forces, but they do not have enough weapons.

He noted that mobilization in Ukraine continues since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"We were preparing, the documents were prepared, the mobilization continues and has not stopped for a single day. We have a planned mobilization, the military recruits those who are needed," concluded the top security official.

On October 14, the head of the public relations service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Volodymyr Fityo, called on persons liable for military service to personally come to the territorial recruitment and social support centers and update their data – so that the state has a real picture of the reserves that are currently in the country.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that updating data in the military commissariats does not mean that a person will be mobilized, and everyone who is registered must go through the procedure of updating data in accordance with the law.

On August 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the military approached him to "give an opportunity to mobilize more."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.