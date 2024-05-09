Illegitimacy of Putin. Metsola: Strong position expected from next European Parliament

Previously, the European Parliament did not recognize Russian "elections," especially those held illegally under occupation

Roberta Metsola (Screenshot from the video)

A "strong position" regarding the illegitimacy of dictator Vladimir Putin's stay in office as "president of the Russian Federation" is expected from the European Parliament after the confirmation of its new convocation, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

A journalist asked whether the politician would support the call of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry not to recognize Putin as a legitimate president.

Metsola reiterated the position of the European Parliament, which noted that the results of the "presidential elections" in Russia were "no surprise" to anyone.

And that is why this institution immediately reacted in such a way that the European Union does not recognize Russian "elections", especially those held illegally in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Metsola said.

At the same time, she added that the term of office of the current convocation of the European Parliament will soon expire, and the new one will be confirmed on July 16-17.

"And then we will expect a strong position from the new parliament," the politician said.

