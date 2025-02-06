Next Ramstein meeting to be held on February 12 at NATO headquarters

It will be convened by the British Defense Secretary, John Healey

NATO Headquarters (Photo: Nicolas Tucat/EPA)

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) will be held on February 12 at NATO headquarters in Brussels, according to the UK Joint Delegation to NATO.

The meeting will be chaired by UK Defense Secretary John Healey and will focus on discussing priorities for Ukraine as the international community continues to support Kyiv in its fight against Russian aggression.

The Ramstein format was initiated in the spring of 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Traditionally, these meetings have been chaired by the United States, either in person or online.

Previous developments:

On January 9, 2025, during the 25th Ramstein meeting, the United States announced $500 million in aid to Ukraine.

Canada pledged $305.7 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

Partners from the Drone Coalition committed to sending 30,000 FPV drones to Ukraine, with contracts totaling approximately $55.3 million.

On the same day, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that the next meeting would take place in February.

Related news: