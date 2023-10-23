Ukraine downs 15 Russian targets in airspace, including ‘unknown’ UAV

Russia overnight on Monday attacked Ukraine with Shakhed kamikaze drones, an unknown type of UAV, and an X-59 guided missile, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said in a statement.

Explosions were heard in the Kirovohrad region, in central Ukraine, and in the Khmelnytsky region, in western Ukraine, which was likely air defence targeting unidentified objects in the air.

The Russians launched the Shakhed drones—which it started importing from Iran last year but is now likely producing itself—from the Russian-annexed Crimea to the southern, eastern and central regions of Ukraine.

Russia also launched an X-59 missile from a Su-34 aircraft from the part of the Zaporizhzhia region, in southern Ukraine, it is still occupying.

The unidentified drone probably came from the northern border, the Air Force said.

In total, Ukrainian air defence destroyed 13 Shaheds, an X-59 guided missile, and one unidentified attack drone. In the Odesa and Vinnytsia regions alone, 10 drones were downed, the Air Force added.

