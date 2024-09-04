Number of casualties after Russian missile attack on educational institution in Poltava rises to 351

Up to five people may remain under the rubble, rescuers said

Rescuers (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

The number of fatalities and injuries resulting from the Russian strike on an educational facility in Poltava has increased, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

As of Wednesday morning, rescue workers have reported 53 deaths. Additionally, 298 people were injured in the attack.

Rescue efforts have successfully saved 25 individuals, with 11 people extracted from the rubble. According to updated information, up to five more people may still be trapped under the debris, the SES stated.

Efforts to mitigate the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing.

On Tuesday, Russia struck the educational and medical facilities in Poltava with two missiles, believed to be Iskander-M.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed as a result of the strike.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Military Law Enforcement Service is involved in the investigation.