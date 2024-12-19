Number of Russian soldiers in Ukraine increases by 100,000 in one year, says army chief Syrskyi

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russia continues to increase the size of its army

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook)

The number of Russian troops in Ukraine has increased by 100,000 in 2024 compared to the previous year, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde.

Intense battles are currently ongoing on the eastern front. The overall situation along the 1,130 km frontline remains extremely tense.

"This year, according to our estimates, there are 100,000 more Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil," Syrskyi stated.

The army chief added that the enemy is deploying significant forces to break through Ukrainian defenses.

On December 12, General Syrskyi reported that this month on the Pokrovsk axis, Russians are losing about 400 soldiers killed and wounded.