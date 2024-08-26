Before Kursk operation, Ukraine received satellite images, but not for offensive – NYT

Allies provided satellite images so that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could better track Russian reinforcements that could pose a threat to Ukraine

Sudzha, Kursk Oblast (Photo: EPA/Stringer)

Shortly before the start of the operation in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine received satellite images and other data about the region from the United States and Britain, writes The New York Times with reference to unnamed American officials and British analysts. They noted that the aid was not provided for an offensive deep into the territory of Russia.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

American officials told reporters that the satellite images and other data were transferred to Kyiv so that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could better track Russian reinforcements that could pose a threat to Ukraine.

Some U.S. officials have noted that Ukraine's attempts to control more territory on Russia's western border could risk straining U.S. military supply lines and weakening defense capabilities.

The NYT also reported that the concentration of Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast could create vulnerabilities on the eastern front, especially in Donbas, where heavy fighting with Russian troops continues.

An analyst at the British security intelligence company Janes, James Rands, noted that the expansion of the front line requires significant resources, which could lead to depletion in other areas of the front or a reduction in reserves.

At the same time, the American military noted that Ukraine demonstrated the ability to conduct complex offensive operations, coordinating the actions of infantry, armored vehicles, and artillery.

On August 24, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk Oblast is a preventive strike to protect Sumy Oblast.

Also on Independence Day, the 55th exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place. 115 soldiers returned home. Azov Brigade commander reported that there were no defenders from the unit at the exchange.