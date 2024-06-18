Opposition Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov shot in Kyiv – source

The assassination attempt on Sadykov was reported by a law enforcement source to LIGA.net and by his wife, Natalya Sadykova, on Facebook

Aidos Sadykov (Photo: Facebook)

Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov was shot in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv on the afternoon of June 18, a law enforcement source reported to LIGA.net and Sadykov's wife, Natalya Sadykova, confirmed on Facebook.

The incident was reported by the National Police. Preliminary statements indicate that an unknown individual approached a parked car on V. Yarmoly Street, shot the man, and fled. A woman was also in the car but was not injured.

Sadykov's wife wrote on Facebook that the attempt on her husband's life was made near their house.

The LIGA.net source confirmed that the victim was Aidos Sadykov, an opposition journalist known for his criticism of the Kazakh government.

There is no information on his condition yet.

The Prosecutor General's office announced the start of an investigation into the attempted premeditated murder of Sadykov.

The Sadykovs have been living in Kyiv since 2014, following a criminal case against Natalya in Kazakhstan. In the fall of 2023, the Kazakh authorities issued a search warrant for the couple, accusing them of inciting hatred. The couple runs the YouTube channel Base, where they criticize the Kazakh government and expose its oligarchs.