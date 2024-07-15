Orbán sends European Union leaders his "peace plan" for Ukraine

The political director of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Balazs Orbán, said that "Hungary is the only country that can negotiate with each side."

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, after trips to Ukraine, Russia and China, as well as after meetings with the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, informed the leaders of the European Union of the results of his "peacemaking mission" and Budapest's "peace proposals", the political director of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Balazs Orbán, said in an interview with the newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

The "plan for ending the war" of the head of the Hungarian government is reportedly on the desk of every EU prime minister. The political director stated that the results of the trips to Kyiv and Moscow made it clear that Ukraine and Russia are very "determined to fight."

"And without the intervention of external mediators, we will, unfortunately, see very violent destruction in the coming months," Balazs Orbán added.

He emphasized that this is why Hungary started negotiations with China, Turkiye and former US President Trump.

"If Europe wants peace and wants to have a decisive say in settling the war and stopping the bloodshed, then a change of course must be developed and implemented now," Balazs Orbán said.

"Hungary is the only country that can negotiate with each side," he stressed.

"The very fact that these meetings took place with an interval of two weeks shows that Hungary can play a serious role in mediation. Most of the countries of the world have been waiting for years just for such a meeting," the official said.

Hungary is allegedly a "capable mediator," and Budapest's task now is to "consolidate this new approach and try to convince EU member states of Orbán's plan."

On July 2, the Hungarian Prime Minister visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Orbán proposed a ceasefire for further negotiations.

On July 5, Orbán went to Moscow to see Vladimir Putin. After that, the Ukrainian president rejected the possibility of Hungary's mediation.

On July 8, Orbán visited China where he met with the country's president, Xi Jinping. According to Orbán, China is "a key force in creating conditions for peace in the Russo-Ukrainian war."

After meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Orbán said that Turkiye is "indispensable in the peace process."

On July 12, he met with Trump, who again promised to "solve the problem."

On July 11, Zelenskyy, commenting on Orbán's meetings, said that not all leaders can conduct negotiations, as for this they need to have certain powers and strength.