Viktor Orbán believes that strikes by Western weapons against Russia bring NATO closer to intervening in the war

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA)

The strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Western weapons against targets on the territory of Russia threaten consequences "with a strong reaction" from Moscow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"If we allow Ukraine to attack Russia with weapons that Italy also supplies, there will be consequences with a strong Russian reaction, and the risk of NATO intervention will be one step away," Orbán said.

At the same time, the official admitted that Russia started the war in Ukraine, "there is no doubt about that," but "we have to ask ourselves what to do next."

"We are standing at a crossroads: either to isolate the conflict and find a diplomatic way, or to go deeper into the war," said the Hungarian premier.

On February 11, Orbán said that the best option for Ukraine is to become a buffer zone between Russia and Europe. Otherwise, he believes, Russia will "attack again and again". At the same time, he does not agree that Ukraine will protect Europe.

On April 21, Orbán said that Western countries are allegedly "one step away from sending troops to Ukraine."

On May 24, the Hungarian prime minister announced that the country is working on re-evaluating its membership in the Alliance. According to him, Hungarian officials are considering the creation of a new concept that would distinguish the country from other NATO members.