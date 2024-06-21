Overnight explosions ring out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: authorities claim drone attack – video

Military airfield in Yeysk (Photo: Russian media)

Overnight, explosions rang out in a number of settlements in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The relevant videos were shared by local Telegram channels. The authorities of the Russian region reported a drone attack.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

In particular, the explosions were heard by residents of the town of Yeysk, where the military airfield is located. Local authorities reported that the drone attack was allegedly repelled. They claimed that there were no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction.

At night, explosions were heard in Krasnodar. The Krasnodar Krai governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that "as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a drone, the Yuzhny bus station and the boiler house next to it were damaged."

In addition, the local authorities reported a drone attack on the Ilsky Oil Refinery, located in the Seversky District of Krasnodar Krai. As a result, a fire broke out on an area of 50 square meters. As of the morning of June 21, it was allegedly liquidated.

Caution, the video contains profanity.

On May 9, Ukrainian SBU security service drones hit two transshipment oil depots in Krasnodar Krai.

On May 31, the Defense Forces attacked the oil terminals of the port of Kavkaz and a ferry crossing in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.