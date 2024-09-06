Pavlohrad hit by at least five ballistic missiles, causing at least 50 casualties

Russia launched at least five Iskander-M/KN-23 from Voronezh and Rostov oblasts at the Ukrainian city

Consequences of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad (Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram)

Russia struck Pavlohrad with at least five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, injuring 50 people and killing one, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported.

"Tentatively, five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were used from the Voronezh and Rostov oblasts of Russia," the military stated.

As of 1:00 p.m., the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration reported 50 injured and one fatality. The oldest victim is 86 years old, and the youngest is four. All are receiving necessary assistance.

On Friday, between 09:55 and 10:20 a.m., explosions were heard in Pavlohrad. Monitoring channels and the Air Force had warned of the threat of ballistic attacks from Russia.

The last time Russia struck Pavlohrad was on August 15, when one man was injured.