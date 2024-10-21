Pentagon chief arrives in Kyiv

Austin's visit to Kyiv takes place amid yet another Russian drone attack on Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv early on Sunday, October 21, according to a report by CNN.

The visit comes as future US aid to Ukraine "hangs in the balance of the imminent US presidential election and as Russia continues to make small but steady gains on the battlefield," the report states.

Austin is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss Ukraine's needs for military equipment and how the US can continue to support the Defense Forces over the next year.

Later, the Pentagon chief himself confirmed the visit.

"I’m back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine," he said.

Austin's visit to Kyiv comes amid another Russian drone attack. Overnight, explosions were reported in three districts of the capital.

On October 16, the US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million.

On October 20, Austin stated that he currently cannot confirm reports about North Korea sending troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.