RU UA
RU UA
News
Business
Tech
Life
Special projects
Opinions
Newsletters
Photo and video

First 5 F-16s from Netherlands arrive in Romania to conduct NATO, Ukraine pilot training

07.11.2023, 15:30
First 5 F-16s from Netherlands arrive in Romania to conduct NATO, Ukraine pilot training - Photo

Five F-16 fighters of the Netherlands Air Force were transferred to Romania today to train Ukrainian and NATO pilots, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren reported on X (Twitter).

"Five Dutch F-16s are departing for Fetesti Air Base in Romania today. The F-16 trainign center to train pilots from both NATO countries and Ukraine will open soon," she wrote.

Фото – скриншот

On August 30, 2023, the defense ministers of the Netherlands and Romania signed an agreement on the creation of a training center for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16.

On October 12, Ollongren reported that the Netherlands would send up to 18 F-16 fighter jets to the training center for Ukrainian pilots in Romania "in a few weeks".

On October 30, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the first F-16s would go to Romania "in no more than two weeks."

On August 20, 2023, Denmark announced that it would hand over 19 aircraft to Ukraine, the Netherlands - an unknown number (the country has 42 aircraft; how many of them will be given to the Armed Forces is not stated).

Ukraine should use the F-16 only on its territory - not on the territory of Russia. Such are the conditions of the West. The Armed Forces of Ukraine accept these conditions.

Sergiy Berezhnyi
If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.
trainingNetherlandsRomaniapilotsKajsa OllongrenF-16
More on the topic

Comments

Latest news
Special projects
 