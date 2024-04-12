Germany's Pistorius warns Putin mirrors Hitler's aggression, urging Europe to ready defenses

The German Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, compared Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, declaring that he "will not stop" after Ukraine

Boris Pistorius (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

Europe should prepare for large-scale Russian aggression, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said, comparing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler, reports Bloomberg.

The German defense chief stated this during the presentation of a biographical book about the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, journalists note.

Putin will not stop in Ukraine, Pistorius stressed.

"He has also said that clearly. Just as clearly as Hitler, who also always said that he would not stop," he said.

In this regard, Pistorius reiterated the importance of strengthening the German Armed Forces against the background of the growing threat.

"We have to put this country back in a position where it can defend itself. We have to decide now whether we want to prepare for a genuine threat from Putin to materialize or whether we want to make it easy for him," the German defense minister said.

On March 19, 2024, Pistorius announced that the country would cover the costs of 180,000 artillery ammunition rounds for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.

On March 27, it was reported that Germany is urgently transferring 10,000 shells from its arsenal to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On April 10, it became known that Germany is handing Ukraine a new package of military aid, which will include, in particular, drones of several types, rifles, demining systems, etc.