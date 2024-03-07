Xi Jinping's envoy arrives in Kyiv, shown wreckage of North Korean missile launched from Russia

Xi's envoy was told that Russia uses components from third countries for the production of Shaheds, reconnaissance drones, missiles, and other weapons

For the second time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the envoy of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs Li Hui has arrived in Ukraine. During the meeting in the President's Office, he was briefed on the situation at the front, and was also shown the wreckage of the North Korean-made missile that Russia used to hit Ukraine, reported the presidency's press service.

"We value the partnership with China and hope that today's talks will be another step towards deepening and strengthening our relations. It is very important that you hear about the situation on the front, about what is happening and where we are, firsthand," – Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff, told the Chinese guests.

The Chinese delegation was informed about the situation on the battlefield, about the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant seized by the Russian troops, about the operation of the grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, the protection of the rights of civilian hostages and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Also, the Chinese delegation was shown samples of fragments of a downed missile manufactured by the DPRK and other elements of weapons that were transferred to Russia and used by it for attacks on Ukraine.

Xi's envoy was told that Russia uses components from third countries for the production of weapons, in particular Shahed attack UAVs, reconnaissance drones, missiles, optical devices, navigation systems and aircraft parts.

The parties discussed the prospects of establishing a just peace for Ukraine, restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty based on the Ukrainian peace formula, the President's Office noted.

The issue of China's assistance in stopping the forced abduction of Ukrainian children by the Russians, assisting in the exchange of prisoners, demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, guaranteeing nuclear safety and other international initiatives of Ukraine was also raised.

On March 4, the leader of the European External Action Service met with Li Hui in Brussels. They discussed Russia's war against Ukraine.

Commenting on the announced visit of China's Special Representative for Eurasia Li Hui to Ukraine, Head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko expressed the opinion that he will come for the purpose of "probing the soil" and to position China as a peacemaker.