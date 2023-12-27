Ukraine's MFA responds to Saxony chief's suggestion Kyiv accepts territorial losses

Nikolenko stated that Putin's goal is the destruction of Ukraine and destabilization of Europe, and therefore concessions will not help

Michael Kretschmer (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

Giving up the occupied territories for the sake of a ceasefire will not stop the war, but will take it beyond the borders of Ukraine, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, wrote on Facebook, commenting on the words of the Minister President of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer.

If Ukraine accepts the temporary loss of territories, the Russian army will move closer to Germany and Saxony in particular, the Ukrainian official said.

He noted that dictator Vladimir Putin knows this region well from his time in Dresden, when he was an agent of the Committee for State Security of the USSR (KGB).

Territorial concessions will lead to greater Russian aggression, which will go beyond the borders of Ukraine, and peace in Europe depends on the defeat of Moscow, Nikolenko stated.

The diplomat reminded Kretschmer that German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz had made enormous efforts to persuade Putin to end the war, but to no avail.

"No other concessions will help either. His goal is the destruction of Ukraine and the destabilization of the whole of Europe. The only turning point in Germany's policy towards Russia can be even greater support for Ukraine. And we are very grateful that the German federal government shares this approach," concluded the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Kretschmer said that in the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine may first "have to admit that certain territories are temporarily inaccessible."

On December 19, President Zelenskyy recalled Putin's statements regarding the "immutability" of the goals of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, Zelenskyy called signals about Ukraine's "partial accession" to NATO "delusional".

Zelenskyy and other representatives of the authorities have repeatedly stressed that negotiations with the Russian Federation are impossible until there is a complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the territory of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that if hostilities are "frozen" now, Russia will use this pause to prepare for a more brutal attack, in particular on NATO countries.