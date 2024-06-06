President of Finland rejects possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

Finland is negotiating with allies about how to help Kyiv, Alexander Stubb stated

Alexander Stubb (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

Finland will continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, but will not send its troops to Ukraine, announced President Alexander Stubb, during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Yle reports.

Finland pays special attention to the financial and military support of Kyiv, as well as sending ammunition to Ukraine, but does not plan to send its military personnel there, Stubb stated.

"But we have not changed our line and will continue our support," he said.

The Finnish head of stated also noted that Helsinki is negotiating with its allies on how to help Kyiv.

On Wednesday, the US president's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that America does not plan to send its military instructors to Ukraine.

On the same day, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin will not send its soldiers to Ukraine, while the country believes that it should be ready for war against Russia in 2029.