A man was shot dead in a parked car in Kyiv

A fatal shooting took place in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: an unknown person killed a man in a car

The murder scene (Photo: National Police)

On the morning of July 8, a man sitting in a car was shot dead in the capital. This was reported by , and the Kyiv police.

Police received a report of the shooting around 07:00.

Law enforcement officers found out that an unknown person approached a car parked on the street with a man inside, shot and fled.

The victim died from a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement officers are trying to identify and detain the attacker.

Investigators, criminal investigation officers and dog handlers are working at the scene. Proceedings have been initiated under the article on premeditated murder.