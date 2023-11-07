Ukraine's freedom is existential to Vilnius, President Nauseda tells Lithuanian diplomats

Vilnius "does not have the right to be war-weary" and called for the mobilization of international support for Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said at a meeting with the heads of the country's diplomatic missions.

"The importance of Ukraine for us was, is and will be existential. And all the efforts of the diplomatic service should be focused on this priority. War fatigue cannot be allowed, no matter what," he said.

Nausėda added that Lithuania should "consistently mobilize comprehensive international support for Ukraine, raise the issue of Russia's responsibility for aggression and war crimes, as well as keep Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic perspective on the international agenda."

According to the president, new conflicts breaking out in different parts of the world divert the attention of the international community from Russian aggression in Ukraine and, in general, from Russia's aggressive intentions in the field of foreign policy.

On September 27, the Lithuanian Navy handed Ukraine sets of radar equipment for maritime surveillance.

On September 29, Reuters reported that a group of European Union member states, including Lithuania, ordered 155-mm shells for Ukraine.

In October, Lithuania announced that it would transfer two NASAMS air defense systems launchers to Ukraine. Today, President Zelenskyy said that two such systems have started combat duty in Ukraine. It is not known whether they are from Lithuania.

