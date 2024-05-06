Lithuanian President promises to help Ukraine with necessary air defense systems

Lithuanian leader discusses the peace summit in Switzerland and the situation on the battlefield with Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda thanked Germany for its decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system and noted that Lithuania will participate in the delivery of the necessary systems.

The Lithuanian leader reported that he held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the parties discussed the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland and the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The leaders of the states also talked about military support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces - in particular, about strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

Nausėda thanked the German side for its decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot system and noted that his state would also join and help with the necessary systems.

After the conversation, Zelenskyy reported that he had personally invited him to the peace summit in Switzerland. The Lithuanian President confirmed his attendance and expressed his readiness to actively contribute to the participation of other countries.

"We discussed further defense cooperation and work on a bilateral security agreement, and identified possible dates for its signing. We also shared our expectations for the NATO summit in Washington," Zelenskyy wrote.

