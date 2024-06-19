Prosecutor's office establishes name of Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast

Russian commanders potentially responsible for the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier were also identified

Andriy Kostin (Photo: OP press service)

Ukrainian prosecutors have established the identity of a Ukrainian soldier whose beheading by the Russian troops in Donbas was reported on June 18, announced the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Currently, we cannot name him, because the procedures for the final confirmation of his data are ongoing," said Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Russian commanders potentially responsible for the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier were also identified.

Yesterday, Kostin reported that Russian troops executed a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by beheading on the Donetsk axis of the front: "We received information that Russian commanders gave an order not to capture Ukrainian servicemen, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty – by beheading."

At the end of March, the UN reported on the received data that the Russians executed 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war during the winter.

On April 1, the representative of the ombudsman, Oleksandr Kononenko, reported that the largest number of executions by the Russians of Ukrainian prisoners of war was recorded near Avdiivka.