Russia's tank repair and production rate surpasses Europe's, Latvian official says

The side that is able to ensure greater effectiveness of military equipment and weapons wins the war, the Latvian official has said

Russian tank T-90 (Photo: EPA)

Russia is able to produce or repair up to 150 tanks per month, State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Defense Jānis Garisons announced at the Riga Security Forum, Delfi quotes him with reference to the LETA agency.

According to him, the aggressor can produce and repair about 100-150 tanks in a month, and this is "much more" than what Europe is capable of.

"If you look at history, it's clear that the side that wins is the one that is able to ensure greater effectiveness of military equipment and weapons. Also, logistics must be thought out so that supply networks work quickly and accurately," Garrisons said.

It is possible to increase the number of soldiers, but weapons, tanks and other types of equipment are needed, he noted.

"For victory, a military industrial base is necessary, which the European Union can still increase," the official concluded.

On November 14, 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the EU would not be able to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by the spring of 2024 as previously promised.

On November 17, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs said that the European Union should start purchasing ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, as it will not be able to supply the promised million shells by the spring of 2024.

EU countries produced only half of the promised shells for Ukraine, according to Reuters.