Rheinmetall to produce another 100,000 155 mm shells for Ukraine

German arms maker Rheinmetall announced on Tuesday an order from the federal government for the delivery of over 100,000 155mm shells, the company said in a statement.

The third call-off encompasses the delivery shells from the Group’s new Spanish subsidiary Rheinmetall Expal Munitions as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.

"Although the customer is the German government, all the ammunition is earmarked for Ukraine," Rheinmetall said.

The value of the contract was not disclosed, but it is said to be "in the mid-three-digit million-euro range", that is approximately EUR 300 million to EUR 700 million.

"Tens of thousands of rounds are to be delivered in 2023, with the reminder due to ship in 2024," the company added.

"The war in Ukraine has compelled the armed forces of numerous nations to replenish their ammunition stocks. In this context, Rheinmetall has already booked several large orders for artillery ammunition."

Rheinmetall earlier announced numerous contracts for supplying amminition, unmanned aerial vehicles, and armoured capabilities to Ukraine, as well as the setting up of a repair facility in Ukraine.

