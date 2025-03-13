Rheinmetall ready to arm peacekeepers in Ukraine

The German defense conglomerate can offer over 2,000 items of its own products

Armin Papperger (Photo: EPA)

Rheinmetall, a leading German defense contractor, is open to providing its products for a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, though discussions remain hypothetical, CEO Armin Papperger told a press conference on Tuesday, as covered by public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"No concrete talks are happening yet," Papperger said in response to a DW query.

He highlighted Rheinmetall’s catalog of over 2,000 items but didn’t specify potential delivery volumes.

As an example, he pointed to supplies for a German tank brigade in Lithuania, set for deployment by 2027, suggesting "tanks and armored vehicles" would lead the offerings.

Papperger underscored Rheinmetall’s status as the top producer of military trucks and mentioned its electronic warfare systems and reconnaissance drones, useful for monitoring a ceasefire line.

He also noted the company’s investment in reconnaissance satellites, hinting at broader capabilities.

European nations are crafting a plan for a 30,000-strong peacekeeping force in Ukraine to secure a potential truce, independent of U.S. troop involvement but reliant on American air and intelligence support.

On March 11, the Associated Press reported proposals for the mission, including authorizing peacekeepers to return fire if Russia breaches a ceasefire and expediting arms deliveries.