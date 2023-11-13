Russia attacks Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, targets civilian object

Russia attacked Kharkiv with S-300 surface-to-air missiles on Sunday evening, which fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said.

The missile attack took place after 7:00 pm, Mr Syniehubov said.

It hit the ground near one of the entertainment complexes in Kharive, damaging a wooden gate, it added. Another entertainment complex sustained minor damage.

No people were injured, the official said.

Kharkiv has been under constant Russian shelling since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, due to its proximity to Russian territory.

Russia had planned to capture the city, one of the largest in Ukraine, early in its invasion, but failed.

