Rubio calls Ukraine war a U.S.-Russia 'proxy war'

Marco Rubio (Photo by EPA/JACK GUEZ)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the Russia-Ukraine war as a "proxy war" between the United States, which supports Ukraine, and Russia. He made the statement in an interview with Fox News, published by the U.S. State Department.

"Frankly, it's a proxy war between nuclear powers – the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia – and it needs to come to an end," he said, adding that "no one has any idea or any plan to bring it to an end."

According to Rubio, the plan of the Ukrainians and their allies in the U.S. and Europe was to continue providing Ukraine with aid—"as much as they need for as long as it takes."

The secretary of state argued that "that's not a strategy," as the Russians have made "some progress" and are also unwilling to retreat.

Thus, in the view of President Donald Trump and his team, "it's a stalemated conflict."

"When the Vice President [J.D. Vance] made the point that it's going to take diplomacy to get things like this solved, President Zelenskyy unfortunately made the decision to challenge the Vice President and start questioning whether diplomacy is even possible; in essence, sabotaging and undermining the President's plan," Rubio said.

The secretary of state emphasized that any peace plan will "require concessions from both sides," which Russia and Ukraine must negotiate at the table.

"Only President Trump can make that possible. That’s been the goal, that remains the goal, and that’s what we’re focused on now," Rubio said.