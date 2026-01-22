Russia allows itself the luxury of chaotic idling – Defense Express analyst

Kyrychevsky emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces account for one "fat" target hit for several UAV flights, while the Russians allow themselves to be chaotic

Ivan Kiricevsky (Photo: facebook.com / ivan kiricevs kij)

The Russians have the "luxury" of massively launching drones at Ukrainian forces, which does not always result in hits, while the Defense Forces use UAVs more "sparingly," but with more hits..

This was stated by Ivan Kyrychevskyi, a soldier of the 413th Regiment of the Reid Unmanned Systems Force and a weapons expert at Defense Express, in a commentary to LIGA.net

"They can have a lot of idle flights. Even if we take some official reports, such as those posted by Magyar, it turns out that we have one, two, maximum three sorties per target hit," he said.

Kyrychevsky emphasized that the "most economical" approach to the use of UAVs by Ukrainian forces is explained by the fact that there are never enough drones. They break down, malfunction, and take time to repair.

Meanwhile, Russians think that drones are not a scarce resource.

"They can fly so chaotically that maybe one out of 10 sorties they fly will be them doing something and conducting some kind of work. In principle, a certain cunning design can be seen in this, because the more combat load you have, the smaller your sector of view," he explained .

Kyrychevsky noted that this may create some psychological pressure and may make it seem like the Russians have more drones, but this is not the case. Russians simply "allow themselves the luxury of flying idle.".