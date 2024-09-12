Russia attacks civilian ship using Tu-22 strategic bombers – Ukraine's Navy

The incident occurred on the evening of September 11, and the bulk carrier was severely damaged.

Photo from Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

On the evening of September 11, Russian forces struck a civilian vessel in the Black Sea using strategic bombers. The ship was carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt and was sailing under the flag of St Kitts and Nevis, according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

At 11:03 PM on September 11, Russian forces launched cruise missiles, possibly supersonic Kh-22s, from Tu-22 strategic bombers. The strike hit a civilian ship that was outside Ukraine's maritime corridor and territorial waters, military officials said.

The St Kitts and Nevis flagged bulk carrier AYA, which was transporting grain from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk to Egypt, was heavily damaged by the attack, the Navy reported.

The statement emphasizes that through these actions, Russia continues to violate the laws and customs of war, showing complete disregard for International Maritime Law. It also endangers the lives and health of crew members and once again attempts to hinder the delivery of Ukrainian grain to countries that need it most.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces had struck a civilian vessel immediately after it left Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Read also: Wheat prices surge after Russian attack on grain ship in Black Sea